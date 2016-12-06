Market News

Solar stocks have been falling for months, but traders are betting that SunPower will rebound on company news this week.



The solar-power company is scheduled to provide a business update on a conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow. Shares gapped lower afte mixed quarterly results on Nov. 9.



OptionMonster's market scanner shows that 2,100 Weekly 7 calls expiring this Friday were purchased for $0.22 to $0.40 yesterday. This represents fresh buying, as volume was well above the strike's open interest of 874 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



SPWR rose 8.73 percent to $7.22 yesterday but is down 36 percent in the last three months. The company is expected to report earnings after the close on Feb. 16.



Overall option volume was 3 times greater than average in SPWR yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a narrow margin.