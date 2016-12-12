Market News

Option traders chased a sharp bounce in casino operators on Friday.



Casinos sold off Thursday on reports that China was restricting ATM withdrawals in Macau to curb the flow of money out of the country, but the limits turned out to be much less severe than feared. The stocks rebounded on Friday, and our systems found upside option activity in MGM Resorts, Melco Crown Entertainment, and Las Vegas Sands, which all have substantial operations on the island.



MGM: 16,400 December 29.50 calls bought for $0.42 to $0.70 against open interest of 1,005 contracts.

MPEL: 4,500 January 20 calls bought for $0.35 to $0.50 against open interest of 929 contracts.

LVS: 3,800 Weekly 60 calls expiring on Dec. 30 were bought for $0.50 to $0.82 against open interest of 64 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



MGM rose 2.16 percent to $29.27 on Friday and is up 16 percent in the last three months. The company's last quarterly release on Nov. 7 was bullish, and its next earnings report is expected in pre-market hours on Feb. 16. Overall option volume was 4 times greater than average, with calls eclipsing puts by a bullish 5-to-1 ratio.



MPEL rose 0.95 percent to $17.03 on Friday but is down 10 percent in the last week. Its last quarterly report on Nov. 3 was bearish, and the next results are expected in pre-market hours on Feb. 16. Overall option volume was 7 times greater than average.



LVS rose 1.23 percent to $55.34 on Friday but is down 12 percent in the last week. The company reported bullish results on Nov. 3 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers after the close on Jan. 25. Overall option volume was 4 times greater than average.