Market News

Halozyme Therapeutics has been soaring, but one trader apparently believes that further gains will be limited.



Our scanners show that 3,838 February 13 calls were sold for $0.90 to $0.95 at the same second yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as open interest in the strike was just 249 contracts before the trade occurred.



Short calls generate income and lock in the price where a stock must be sold. The trade is usually done in conjunction with long shares in a covered-call strategy, reflecting a belief that gains will be limited through expiration. (See our Education section)



HALO fell 9.73 percent to $14.24 yesterday but is up 44 percent in the last week. The biotechnology firm is expected to report earnings after the close on Feb. 27.