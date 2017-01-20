Market News

A large trade is positioning for more upside potential in General Mills.
Our systems detected the purchase of 4,552 April 67.50 calls in one print for $0.85 yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as volume was well above the strike's open interest of 2,946 contracts.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
GIS fell 0.69 percent to $61.65 yesterday but is up 3 percent in the last week. The food company reported bearish results on Dec. 20 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on March 22.
Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 6-to-1 ratio.
Why trader is buying General Mills calls
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
