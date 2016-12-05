Market News

December 5, 2016  Mon 6:45 AM CT

Why trade sees cap in Russia fund

OptionMonster Staff 

RSX

Russian stocks have rallied on positive news developments in recent weeks, but a large trader apparently believes that further gains may be limited.

The Market Vectors Russia Fund had been range-bound for months but got a boost when Donald Trump--who has publicly expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Put--won the U.S. presidential election. The RSX then rallied again last week on OPEC's agreement to cut oil production, which economists believe will stabilize the price of crude. Moscow-based energy giants Gazprom and Lukoil are among the fund's top holdings.

RSX rose 0.71 percent to $19.85 on Friday and is up 9 percent just in the last month. Earlier in the session, however, our scanners found that 4,000 Weekly 20 calls expiring on Dec. 9 were sold in one print for $0.18. This is clearly a new position, as open interest in the strike was just 181 contracts before the trade occurred.

Short calls generate income and lock in the price where a stock must be sold. The trade is usually done in conjunction with long shares in a covered-call strategy, reflecting a belief that gains will be limited through expiration. (See our Education section)

Core Options Strategies to Keep It Simple: The Covered Call

by Todd Rich, December 7, 2016

This week we are continuing the "keep it simple" series where we discuss basic options trades and why you would implement each strategy.

