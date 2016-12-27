Market News

Someone thinks there's little downside risk in Pure Storage.
OptionMonster's tracking programs detected the sale of 1,500 January 10 puts for $0.10. Volume surpassed open interest of 1,318 contracts, an indication new money was put to work.
Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section.)
PSTG rose 0.6 percent to $11.65 on Friday. The maker of flash-memory chips is down 20 percent in the last month and is trying to hold a support level from November and late August. Earnings are are estimated for after the close on March 2.
Overall option volume was about average in the name.
Why the puts aren't bearish in Pure Storage
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
Someone thinks there's little downside risk in Pure Storage.