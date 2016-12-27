Market News

Someone thinks there's little downside risk in Pure Storage.



OptionMonster's tracking programs detected the sale of 1,500 January 10 puts for $0.10. Volume surpassed open interest of 1,318 contracts, an indication new money was put to work.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section.)



PSTG rose 0.6 percent to $11.65 on Friday. The maker of flash-memory chips is down 20 percent in the last month and is trying to hold a support level from November and late August. Earnings are are estimated for after the close on March 2.



Overall option volume was about average in the name.