Market News

A downside position is targeting Viavi before it reports earnings at the end of this month.
Our monitoring program shows that 6,500 February 8 puts were purchased in one print for $0.12 yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as open interest in the strike was a mere 47 contracts before the trade occurred.
Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)
VIAV rose 5.01 percent to $9.01 yesterday and is up 17 percent in the last three months. The network-technology company is scheduled to release quarterly results after the market closes on Jan. 31.
Overall option volume in the name was 17 times greater than average yesterday. Puts outnumbered calls by a bearish 3-to-1 ratio.
Why large trader is buying puts in Viavi
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
