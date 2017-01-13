Market News

Why investor is selling Celgene calls

A large trader is betting that upside potential is limited in Celgene.

Our scanners show that 3,339 January 122 calls were sold in one print for $0.30 yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as volume was more than double the strike's open interest of 1,506 contracts.

Short calls generate income and lock in the price where a stock must be sold. The trade is usually done in conjunction with long shares in a covered-call strategy, reflecting a belief that gains will be limited through expiration. (See our Education section)

CELG fell 0.14 percent to $117.08 yesterday but is up 15 percent in the last three months. The pharmaceutical company is scheduled to report earnings in pre-market hours on Jan. 26.

Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average yesterday.

