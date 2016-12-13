Market News

December 13, 2016  Tue 10:12 AM CT

Why gold is facing downside trade

The SPDR Gold Trust is drawing a large downside trade ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate announcement tomorrow.

The central bank is widely expected to rates for the first time in a year. Higher rates usually pressure commodities such as precious metals.

Our systems show that 10,800 February 108 puts in GLD were purchased in one print for $1.90 today. This is clearly a new posiiton, as open interest was only 330 contracts before the trade appeared.

Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. These contracts are safer than shorting a stock directly, as the options limit the amount of cash that can be lost if shares rally. (See our Education section)

GLD is down 0.37 percent to $110.40 in morning trading and has fallen 12 percent in the last three months.

