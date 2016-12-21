Market News

December 21, 2016  Wed 8:20 AM CT

Why gains may be limited in Santander Consumer

SC

Someone sees resistance on the chart for Santander Consumer USA.

OptionMonster's monitoring programs show that 4,700 April 16 calls were sold for $0.80. There was no open interest at the strike before the trade appeared, an indication new money was put to work.

Short calls generate income and fix the price where a stock must be sold. (See our Education section.) The strategy is usually done in conjunction with long shares, reflecting a belief upside will be limited through expiration.

SC rose 0.14 percent to $13.90 yesterday and is up 28 percent in the last three months. The auto-lending company peaked around $16 in December 2015, before breaking lower. That could make some chart watchers expect the level to become resistance and explain the call selling.

Overall option volume was 4 times greater than average in the session.

