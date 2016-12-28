Market News

Fitbit began yesterday's session just off its 52-week lows, but traders turned bullish with several short-term positions.



The fitness-gadget maker is down more than 75 percent this year but popped yesterday on reports of heavy downloads of its app on Apple's iPhones over the Christmas holiday weekend. Our systems detected option activity in three strikes:



4,100 Weekly 8 calls expiring on Dec. 30 were bought for $0.03 to $0.13 against open interest of 1,420 contracts.

2,400 Weekly 7.50 calls also expiring on Dec. 30 were bought for $0.10 to $0.49 against open interest of 1,426 contracts.

3,400 Weekly 7.50 calls expiring on Jan. 06 were bought mostly for $0.44 to $0.55 against open interest of 342 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction.



FIT rose 7.41 percent to $7.83 yesterday but is down 56 percent in the last three months. The company reported bearish results on Nov. 2 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers after the close on Feb. 22.



Overall option volume in the name was 3 times greater than average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 4-to-1 ratio.