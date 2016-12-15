Market News

Gilead Sciences rose yesterday with the second straight session of upside option activity, indicating that traders may see a rebound in beaten-down pharmaceuticals.



Pharmaceuticals have lagged the broader market for most of the year, under pressure ever since then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized drug prices in September 2015. But yesterday the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund--which counts Gilead as its third-largest holding--closed higher while the S&P 500 sold off.



Our monitoring system detected the purchase of some 7,800 May 85 calls for $2.10 to $2.48 yesterday. Volume was more than 6 times the strike's open interest, showing that this is new positioning, and follows buying in the December 76 calls on Tuesday.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



GILD rose 1.46 percent to $74.84 yesterday, its fourth consecutive winning session, but is down 4 percent in the last three months. The drug company reported mixed results on Nov. 1 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers after the close on Jan. 31.