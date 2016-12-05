Market News

Traders are looking for Bank of America to continue its blistering rally as the market shrugs off fears that Italy's constitutional referendum this weekend would take down global markets.



Before the vote, some economists and market analysts had expressed concern that rejection of the legislation--and the subsequent resignation of Matteo Renzi--might be interpreted as a move away from the Eurozone. That, critics said, could slam Italy's banks and raise fears of financial contagion to other countries.



Italian banking stocks did sell off initially after the referendum lost but then pared their losses, and European markets turned positive. When the U.S. market opened, traders immediately positioned for more upside potential in Bank of America.



OptionMonster's monitoring program shows that 79,000 Weekly 22.50 calls expiring this Friday were purchased for $0.04 to $0.08 today. Volume was more than 6 times open interest at the strike, which indicates new money was put to work, and total BAC calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 6-to-1 ratio..



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



BAC is up 2.61 percent to $21.78 in midday trading and has surged 33 percent in the last three months. The bank's next quarterly report is scheduled for pre-market hours on Jan. 13.



Today's call buying is the latest in a string of bullish option trades in BAC for more than a month, as shown on our prorietary Activity Log below:



