Market News

A large investor apparently believes that upside potential is limited in Weatherford.



Our scanners show that 10,403 Weekly 5.50 calls expiring on Feb. 3 were sold in one print for $0.31 on Friday. Open interest in the strike was only 148 contracts before the trade occurred, indicating that this is a new position.



Short calls generate income and lock in the price where a stock must be sold. The trade is usually done in conjunction with long shares in a covered-call strategy, reflecting a belief that gains will be limited through expiration. (See our Education section)



WFT fell 0.19 percent to $5.26 on Friday and is down 12 percent in the last three months. The oilfield-services provider is scheduled to release quarterly results after the close on Feb. 1.



Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average on Friday.