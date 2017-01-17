Market News

January 17, 2017

What's behind Weatherford call sale

OptionMonster Staff 

WFT

A large investor apparently believes that upside potential is limited in Weatherford.

Our scanners show that 10,403 Weekly 5.50 calls expiring on Feb. 3 were sold in one print for $0.31 on Friday. Open interest in the strike was only 148 contracts before the trade occurred, indicating that this is a new position.

Short calls generate income and lock in the price where a stock must be sold. The trade is usually done in conjunction with long shares in a covered-call strategy, reflecting a belief that gains will be limited through expiration. (See our Education section)

WFT fell 0.19 percent to $5.26 on Friday and is down 12 percent in the last three months. The oilfield-services provider is scheduled to release quarterly results after the close on Feb. 1.

Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average on Friday.

