Market News

A large investor apparently believes that upside potential is limited in Weatherford.
Our scanners show that 10,403 Weekly 5.50 calls expiring on Feb. 3 were sold in one print for $0.31 on Friday. Open interest in the strike was only 148 contracts before the trade occurred, indicating that this is a new position.
Short calls generate income and lock in the price where a stock must be sold. The trade is usually done in conjunction with long shares in a covered-call strategy, reflecting a belief that gains will be limited through expiration. (See our Education section)
WFT fell 0.19 percent to $5.26 on Friday and is down 12 percent in the last three months. The oilfield-services provider is scheduled to release quarterly results after the close on Feb. 1.
Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average on Friday.
What's behind Weatherford call sale
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
