Market News

MBIA has been exploding higher, and the bulls are looking for even more upside.



OptionMonster's monitoring program shows that 2,400 August 15 calls were purchased for $0.41. Volume surpassed open interest of 1,260 contracts, an indication new money was put to work.



Calls fix the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. (See our Education section.) Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction.



MBI rose 1.18 percent to $11.11 yesterday and has appreciated more than 50 percent from its low near $7 last month. The mortgage insurer has run on a combination of improved earnings and a surge of optimism toward financials.



Overall option volume was about average in MBI. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 49-to-1 ratio.