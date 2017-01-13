Market News

A large trade apparently sees more downside potential in Mallinckrodt, which has dropped sharply in recent months.



Our monitoring system detected the sale of 4,813 January 50 puts for $1.35 and the purchase of 3,420 February 45 puts for $1.90 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, indicating that a bearish position was rolled forward by a month to a lower strike and reduced in size.



Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)



MNK rose 2.34 percent to $51.62 yesterday but is down 26 percent in the last three months. The U.K.-based drug developer is scheduled to release quarterly results in pre-market hours on Feb. 7.



Overall option volume was 5 times greater than average in the name yesterday. Puts outnumbered calls by a bearish 12-to-1 ratio.