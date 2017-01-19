Market News

Traders are positioning for more downside potential in Kite Pharma.
Our scanners detected the purchase of 2,000 February 40 puts in one print for $1.70 yesterday. Open interest in the strike was only 527 contracts before the trade appeared, showing that it is a new position.
Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)
KITE rose 0.25 percent to $47.58 yesterday but is down 9 percent in the last week. The drug company is expected to report earnings in pre-market hours on Feb. 28.
Overall option volume was 4 times greater than average in the name yesterday. Puts outnumbered calls by a bearish 3-to-1 ratio.
What's behind Kite Pharma put action
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
