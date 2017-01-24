Market News

At least one trader apparently believes that gains will be limited in Phillips 66 for the first half of the year.



Our scanners show that 2,302 June 85 calls were sold in one print for $2.80 yesterday. Volume was well above the strike's open interest of 590 contracts, showing that this is a new position.



Short calls generate income and lock in the price where a stock must be sold. The trade is usually done in conjunction with long shares in a covered-call strategy, reflecting a belief that upside potential will be limited through expiration. (See our Education section)



PSX fell 1.01 percent to $82.20 yesterday and is down 5 percent in the last month. The last quarterly report on Oct. 28 was mixed. The oil refiner's next quarterly results are scheduled for pre-market hours on Feb. 3.



Overall option volume in PSX was twice its daily average yesterday.