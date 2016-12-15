Market News

Short-term traders are looking a quick pop in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by the end of tomorrow's session.



Transportation stocks have been among the strongest groups in the post-election rally as investors piled into familiar names such as Federal Express and Delta Air Lines, which saw heavy call buying this week. But Axalta represents the kind of smaller company that can also benefit from such growth.



The company, which makes industrial coatings used mostly in the transportation industry, saw more than 2,100 December 26 calls were purchased for $0.45 to $0.55 yesterday. Volume surpassed open interest of 1,571 contracts, an indication new money was at work in the trades.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



AXTA fell 1.42 percent to $26.32 yesterday and is down 3 percent in the last three months. Its next quarterly report is expected in pre-market hours on Feb. 9.