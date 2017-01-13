Market News

January 13, 2017  Fri 7:47 AM CT

Wal-Mart receives vote of confidence

OptionMonster Staff 

WMT

A large trader apparently believes that Wal-Mart Stores is on solid ground.

Our scanners detected the sale of 4,500 June 60 puts for $1.03 and $1.04 at the same time yesterday. Open interest in the strike was only 1,247 contracts before the trade appeared, showing that it is a new position.

Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)

WMT fell 0.82 percent to $67.97 yesterday and is down 2 percent in the last month. The retail giant, which reported bearish quarterly numbers on Nov. 17, is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Feb. 21.

Overall option volume was about average in WMT yesterday.

