Market News

Traders are turning bullish on Viavi Solutions before quarterly results tomorrow afternoon.



Our systems show that more than 5,000 June 9 calls were purchased for $0.89 to $0.97 on Friday. This represents fresh buying, as open interest in the strike was only 634 contracts before the session began.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



VIAV rose 1.43 percent to $9.23 on Friday and is up 26 percent in the last three months. The network-technology company is scheduled to report earnings after the close tomorrow.



Overall option volume was 7 times greater than average in VIAV yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 104-to-1 ratio.