Market News

A large trade is looking for Verizon Communications to rally in the first half of the year.



Our tracking systems show that 14,980 June 52.50 calls were purchased for $0.64 while 14,980 June 44 puts were sold for $0.45 yesterday. Volume was above open interest in the puts, indicating that this is a combination trade.



This strategy is especially bullish because a rally would boost the price of the long calls while decreasing the value of the puts that were sold. But the opposite will occur if the stock drops, and the trader will be on the hook to buy shares if they fall below $44 by expiration. (See our Education section)



VZ fell 0.7 percent to $49.77 yesterday after reporting subscriber numbers that missed estimates. The wireless carrier is down 5 percent in the last month.



Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average yesterday. Calls eclipsed puts by a narrow margin.