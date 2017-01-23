Market News

A large trade is betting that Time Warner will rally in the next month.
Our systems detected the purchase of 5,000 February 105 calls in one print for $0.25 on Friday. This is clearly a new position, as volume exceeded the strike's open interest of 3,496 contracts.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
TWX rose 0.44 percent to $96.11 on Friday and is up 20 percent in the last three months. The media company is scheduled to announce quarterly results before the market opens on Feb. 8.
Overall option volume was twice the daily average in TWX on Friday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 3-to-1 ratio.
Upside trade targets Time Warner
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
A large trade is betting that Time Warner will rally in the next month.