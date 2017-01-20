Market News

January 20, 2017  Fri 6:45 AM CT

Upside position extended in Delta Air

OptionMonster Staff | 

DAL

A large trade is giving Delta Air Lines more time to rally.

Our systems detected the sale of 12,400 January 50 calls for $0.38 and the purchase of 12,400 March 52.50 calls for $0.87 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, which expire today, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by two months to a higher strike for $0.49.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

DAL fell 1.19 percent to $49.70 yesterday but is up 28 percent in the last three months. The carrier's next quarterly report is estimated for pre-market hours on April 13.

Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 8-to-1 ratio.

