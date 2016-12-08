Market News

Transports have been ripping higher in recent weeks, and one large investor is looking for more gains in JetBlue Airways.



OptionMonster's monitoring system detected the sale of 3,000 December 21 calls for $1.05 and the purchase of 3,000 December 22 calls for $0.45. Volume was below open interest in the lower contracts, indicating that the trader is taking some profits while rolling a bullish position to a higher strike.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



JBLU rose 3.3 percent to $21.89 yesterday and is up 27 percent in the last three months. The discount airline's next quarterly report is estimated for pre-market hours on Jan. 26.



Overall option volume in JBLU was twice its daily average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 18-to-1 ratio.