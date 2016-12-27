Market News

Semiconductors have shown strength recently, and traders are betting on gains in two major chip makers.



Our systems detected bullish option activity in Advanced Micro Devices and Xilinx today:





AMD: 2,500 Weekly 12 calls expiring on Jan. 6 were purchased for $0.31 to $0.46 against open interest of 1,940; separately, 4,800 Weekly 11.50 puts expiring on Dec. 30 were sold for $0.08 to $0.16 against open interest of 2,787 contracts.

XLNX: 1,250 January 60 calls were sold for $2.42 below open interest of 3,678 contracts and rolled to 1,250 January 63 calls bought for $1.15 against open interest of 41 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section.)



AMD is up 3.45 percent to $11.98 in afternoon trading after rocketing 83 percent in the last three months. Its last quarterly report on Oct. 20 was mixed, and the company's next earnings report is expected after the close on Jan. 17. Overall option volume is about average in AMD so far today.



XLNX is up 0.91 percent to $61.11 today and has gained 15 percent in the last three months. The programmable-chip manufacturer, which beat earnings and revenue estimates on Oct. 19, is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers after the market closes on Jan. 18.