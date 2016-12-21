Market News

Rice Energy is holding a long-term support level and investors think it's on solid ground.



OptionMonster's market scanners show that 3,000 July 24 puts were sold for $4.20 to $4.30. Open interest stood at just 1 contract when the session began, which indicates new money was put to work.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section.)



RICE rose 2.93 percent to $21.61 in morning trading but is down 27 percent in the last three months. It's holding the same price range where it peaked in late 2015 and bounced in November and July. That could make some chart watchers expect support will hold.



Overall option volume was twice the daily average.