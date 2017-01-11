Market News

Someone has confidence in eBay.
OptionMonster's monitoring systems detected the sale of 3,200 Weekly 28 puts expiring on Feb. 3 for $0.58. Volume was more than 14 times open interest at the strike, which indicates new money was put to work.
Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section.)
EBAY fell 1.69 percent to $30.75 yesterday but is up 6 percent in the last month. The last quarterly report on Oct. 19 was mixed. The next quarterly report is scheduled for after the close on Jan. 25.
Traders see little downside in eBay
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]