Market News

RSS Feed

January 11, 2017  Wed 7:47 AM CT

Traders see floor in health-care fund

OptionMonster Staff | 

XLV

Traders apparently believe that the SPDR Health Care Fund is on solid ground at least through the end of next week.

Our monitoring systems detected the sale of some 4,600 January 71.50 puts for $0.37 to $0.62 yesterday. This represents new positioning, as open interest in the strike was just 78 contracts before the session began.

Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)

XLV rose 0.55 percent to $71.25 yesterday and is up 5 percent in the last month.

News Archives
OptionsHouse

TRADING WEEKLY OPTIONS

The fastest money in the market VIEW FULL REPORT

Education & Strategy

Four-Part Edition: Cash-Secured Puts, Covered Calls, Stock Replacement Calls, and Protective Puts

by Todd Rich, December 28, 2016

We are finishing this year's editions of Advantage Point Newsletters with a "best of" review of the simple options strategies that should be the basic foundation for any investor.

More education articles »