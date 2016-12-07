Market News

Short-term traders are betting that General Electric will continue its upward momentum this week.



OptionMonster's tracking program shows that 17,000 Weekly 31.50 calls expiring this Friday were purchased for $0.03 to $0.07 today. This represents fresh buying, as volume was more than 6 times the open interest in the strike.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



GE is down 0.06 percent to $31.15 in morning trading but is up 10 percent in the last month. The industrial giant reported bearish results on Oct. 21 and is scheduled to announce its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on Jan. 20.



Overall option volume is about average in GE so far today, but calls outnumber puts by a bullish 4-to-1 ratio.