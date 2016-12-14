Market News

Option traders are turning bullish on Gilead Sciences for the first time in awhile.



Pharmaceutical companies have been out of favor for much of the year. The selloff began in September 2015 when Democrat Hillary Clinton vowed to fight high drug prices, and the industry came under pressure again last week when President-elect Donald Trump made similar statements in an interview.



But yesterday GILD--which is trading at its lowest level in about 2-1/2 years--saw more than 2,500 December 76 calls purchased for $0.19 to $0.56, according to our monitoring systems. This represents fresh buying, as volume surpassed the strike's open interest of 1,101 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



GILD rose 2.52 percent to $74.84 yesterday but is down 6 percent in the last three months. The drug maker's last quarterly report on Nov. 1 was mixed, and its next earnings results are expected after the close on Jan. 31.



Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average yesterday.