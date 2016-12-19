Market News

CarMax has rallied sharply since the Presidential Election, and now traders want protection with results due tomorrow morning.



OptionMonster's market scanner shows that 2,000 January 62.50 puts were purchased for $3.00 to $3.05. Volume surpassed open interest of 453 contracts, an indication new money was put to work.



Puts fix the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money to the downside. (See our Education section.) Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop.



KMX rose 0.37 percent to $62.38 in afternoon trading and is up 11 percent in the last month. It's run along with other cyclical and transportation-related names as investors look for quicker growth under the incoming Trump Administration.



Overall option volume was about average in KMX.