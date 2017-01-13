Market News

January 13, 2017  Fri 8:22 AM CT

Traders extend bullish positions in oil

OptionMonster Staff | 

USO

Traders are looking for the U.S. Oil Fund to rally in the next three months.

Our scanners detected the sale of 32,000 January 12 calls for $0.04 and the purchase of 32,000 April 12 calls for $0.52 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by three months for $0.48.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

USO rose 1.5 percent to $11.54 yesterday but is down 2 percent in the last week. Overall option volume in the fund was twice its daily average, with calls outpacing puts by a bullish 3-to-1 ratio.

