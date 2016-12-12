Market News

Traders apparently believe that downside potential will be limited in the SPDR S&P Biotech Fund through the end of the year.



OptionMonster's monitoring programs show that 4,000 Weekly 63 puts expiring on Dec. 30 were sold for $2 on Friday. Volume was more than 68 times the open interest in the strike, indicating that these are new positions.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)



XBI fell 0.32 percent to $61.90 on Friday but is up 7 percent in the last month. The fund's top holdings are Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Tesaro, Incyte, Exelixis, and Sarepta Therapeutics.



Overall option volume was about average in XBI on Friday.