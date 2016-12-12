Market News

Traders apparently believe that downside potential will be limited in the SPDR S&P Biotech Fund through the end of the year.
OptionMonster's monitoring programs show that 4,000 Weekly 63 puts expiring on Dec. 30 were sold for $2 on Friday. Volume was more than 68 times the open interest in the strike, indicating that these are new positions.
Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)
XBI fell 0.32 percent to $61.90 on Friday but is up 7 percent in the last month. The fund's top holdings are Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Tesaro, Incyte, Exelixis, and Sarepta Therapeutics.
Overall option volume was about average in XBI on Friday.
Traders bet on floor in biotech fund
