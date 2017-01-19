Market News

Dollar Tree is known for low prices, but traders think the real bargain is in the stock.



Two bullish option trades appeared in the discount retailer yesterday. The first occurred two hours into the session, with a block of 7,935 May 80 calls bought for $4.60 and an equal number of May 85 calls sold for $2.65. Known as a vertical spread, the strategy will more than double the investor's $1.95 outlay if DLTR closes at $85 or higher on expiration.



A similar trade appeared less than 30 minutes later. It also involved a spread, with 5,000 February 77.50 calls purchased for $2.75 and 5,000 February 82.50 calls written for $0.86. But this time they also sold the February 72.50 puts for $1.01, resulting in a net debit of $0.88.



The third leg increases both the risk and reward. He or she is on the hook to buy shares for $72.50 on expiration, no matter how low they may be at the time. But the short puts also generate cash, lowering the cost basis and increasing upside leverage. In this case, they face almost unlimited losses but also will earn 468 percent from the shares rising less than 7 percent.



DLTR ended the session down 2.77 percent to $77.31, and is back near the bottom of its 52-week range. The company tried to rally in November after synergies from its merger with Family Dollar boosted margins, but slid the following month as evidence of a weak holiday-shopping season weighed on almost all retailers.



The company's next earnings report isn't officially scheduled but the OptionsHouse by E*Trade platform shows an estimated release date of March 1.



Overall option volume in DLTR was almost 8 times greater than average in Wednesday's session, with calls outnumbering puts by about 3 to 1.