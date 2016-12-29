Market News

Financials pulled back with the broader market yesterday, but traders were bullish on three high-profile names in the sector.



The sector has broken out in recent months on prospects of higher interest rates that can be charged for loans and hopes of less restrictive regulations under the Trump administration. Yesterday our systems showed the following upside activity in Blackstone, Synchrony Financial, and Prudential:



BX: 17,963 27January 26.50 puts were sold mostly for $0.42 at the same second against open interest of 17 contracts.

17,963 27January 26.50 puts were sold mostly for $0.42 at the same second against open interest of 17 contracts. SFY: 5,000 June 37 calls were purchased for $2.85 against open interest of 1,914 contracts.

5,000 June 37 calls were purchased for $2.85 against open interest of 1,914 contracts. PRU: 5,000 January 105 calls sold mostly for $2.58 to $2.67 below open interest of 6,808 contracts and rolled to 5,000 February 110 calls bought mostly for $2.29 to $2.36 against open interest of 201.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



BX fell 1.48 percent to $27.33 yesterday but is up 11 percent in the last three months. The private-equity firm's last quarterly report on Oct. 27 was bullish, and its next results are estimated for pre-market hours on Feb. 2. Overall option volume was about average in the name.



SYF was down 2.05 percent to $36.24 yesterday but is up 33 percent in the last three months. The financial-services company reported bullish results on Oct. 21 and is expected to announce its next earnings numbers in pre-market hours on Jan. 20. Total option volume in SYF was twice its daily average.



PRU declined 1.46 percent to $104.96 yesterday but is up 32 percent in the last three months. The insurer, which released bullish quarterly numbers on Nov. 2, is scheduled to report its next results after the close on Feb. 8. Overall option volume was 4 times greater than average, with calls outpacing puts by a bullish 8-to-1 ratio.