Market News

A large investor is reducing the size of an upside position in Dish Network.



Our systems detected the sale of 3,965 March 60 calls for $2.25 and the purchase of 2,053 June 60 calls for $4.30 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the March contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by three months while reduced in size.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



DISH fell 6.77 percent to $58.02 yesterday but is up 6 percent in the last three months. The satellite network is expected to announce quarterly results in pre-market hours on Feb. 21.



Overall option volume was 14 times greater than average in DISH yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 6-to-1 ratio.