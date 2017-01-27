Market News

RSS Feed

January 27, 2017  Fri 6:45 AM CT

Trade tempers bullish play on Dish

OptionMonster Staff | 

DISH

A large investor is reducing the size of an upside position in Dish Network.

Our systems detected the sale of 3,965 March 60 calls for $2.25 and the purchase of 2,053 June 60 calls for $4.30 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the March contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by three months while reduced in size.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

DISH fell 6.77 percent to $58.02 yesterday but is up 6 percent in the last three months. The satellite network is expected to announce quarterly results in pre-market hours on Feb. 21.
 
Overall option volume was 14 times greater than average in DISH yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 6-to-1 ratio.

News Archives
OptionsHouse

TRADING WEEKLY OPTIONS

The fastest money in the market VIEW FULL REPORT

Education & Strategy

From the AP Archives: The Power of the Roll

by Todd Rich, January 11, 2017

Rolling allows you to do several VERY important things that you just can't do with any other product.

More education articles »