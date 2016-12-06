Market News

A large trader apparently believes that further declines will be limited in Stericycle.
OptionMonster's monitoring systems detected the sale of 3,966 January 70 puts in one print for $1.60 yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as open interest in the strike was only 366 contracts before the trade occurred.
Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)
SRCL fell 1.21 percent to $71.61 yesterday and is down 14 percent in the last three months. The medical waste-disposal service is expected to announce quarterly results after the close on Feb. 2.
Overall option volume in the name was 10 times greater than average.
Trade sees end to slide in Stericycle
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
