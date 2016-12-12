Market News

Hain Celestial has seen a string of upside option activity recently, and a large investor is extending a bullish position today.



OptionMonster's monitoring system detected the sale of 3,000 December 40 calls for $0.46 and the purchase of 3,000 January 43 calls for $0.80 today. Volume was below open interest in the December contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by a month to a higher strike.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



HAIN is up 0.03 percent to $39.55 in morning trading but is up 9 percent in the last three months. Overall option volume is about average in the organic-products retailer, but calls outnumber puts by a bullish 44-to-1 ratio.



Today's call roll is the latest in a string or bullish HAIN option trades in the last month, as shown in the screen show below of our proprietary Activity Log:



