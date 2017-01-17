Market News

A large investor is extending a bullish position in the SPDR Financial Fund.
Our systems detected the sale of 19,200 January 24 calls sold for $0.09 and the purchase of 19,200 Weekly 24.50 calls expiring on Feb. 3 for $0.10 to $0.12 at the end of last week. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, which expire at the end of this Friday's session, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by two weeks.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
XLF rose 0.56 percent to $23.51 on Friday and is up 20 percent in the last three months. The fund's overall option volume was twice its daily average in the session.
Trade buys time for rally in financials
