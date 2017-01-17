Market News

RSS Feed

January 17, 2017  Tue 8:22 AM CT

Trade buys time for rally in financials

OptionMonster Staff | 

XLF

A large investor is extending a bullish position in the SPDR Financial Fund.

Our systems detected the sale of 19,200 January 24 calls sold for $0.09 and the purchase of 19,200 Weekly 24.50 calls expiring on Feb. 3 for $0.10 to $0.12 at the end of last week. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, which expire at the end of this Friday's session, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by two weeks.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

XLF rose 0.56 percent to $23.51 on Friday and is up 20 percent in the last three months. The fund's overall option volume was twice its daily average in the session.

News Archives
OptionsHouse

TRADING WEEKLY OPTIONS

The fastest money in the market VIEW FULL REPORT

Education & Strategy

Four-Part Edition: Cash-Secured Puts, Covered Calls, Stock Replacement Calls, and Protective Puts

by Todd Rich, December 28, 2016

We are finishing this year's editions of Advantage Point Newsletters with a "best of" review of the simple options strategies that should be the basic foundation for any investor.

More education articles »