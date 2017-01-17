Market News

A large investor is extending a bullish position in the SPDR Financial Fund.



Our systems detected the sale of 19,200 January 24 calls sold for $0.09 and the purchase of 19,200 Weekly 24.50 calls expiring on Feb. 3 for $0.10 to $0.12 at the end of last week. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, which expire at the end of this Friday's session, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by two weeks.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



XLF rose 0.56 percent to $23.51 on Friday and is up 20 percent in the last three months. The fund's overall option volume was twice its daily average in the session.