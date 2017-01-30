Market News

Tractor Supply is drawing upside option activity before its earnings report this week.



Our scanners detected the purchase of 3,000 February 75 calls for $1.95 and the sale of 3,000 February 80 calls for $0.40 on Friday. Volume was above open interest in both strikes, showing that this is new positioning.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



TSCO fell 0.84 percent to $74.36 on Friday but is up 19 percent in the last three months. The farm-supply retailer is scheduled to release quarterly results after the close on Wednesday.



Overall option volume in TSCO was 7 times greater than average on Friday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 172-to-1 ratio.