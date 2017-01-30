Market News

January 30, 2017  Mon 8:22 AM CT

Tractor Supply draws large bullish bet

TSCO

Tractor Supply is drawing upside option activity before its earnings report this week.

Our scanners detected the purchase of 3,000 February 75 calls for $1.95 and the sale of 3,000 February 80 calls for $0.40 on Friday. Volume was above open interest in both strikes, showing that this is new positioning.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

TSCO fell 0.84 percent to $74.36 on Friday but is up 19 percent in the last three months. The farm-supply retailer is scheduled to release quarterly results after the close on Wednesday.

Overall option volume in TSCO was 7 times greater than average on Friday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 172-to-1 ratio.

