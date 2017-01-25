Market News

A large trader apparently believes that Stericycle will hold recent gains.
Our scanners detected the sale of 6,250 February 75 puts in one print for $1.33 yesterday. Open interest in the strike was only 1,067 contracts before the trade occurred, showing that it is a new position.
Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section.)
SRCL rose 1.23 percent to $80.90 yesterday and is up 7 percent in the last three months. The medical waste-disposal service is scheduled to announce quarterly results after the close on Feb. 15.
Overall option volume in SRCL was 12 times greater than average yesterday.
Stericycle receives vote of confidence
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
