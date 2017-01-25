Market News

A large trader apparently believes that Stericycle will hold recent gains.



Our scanners detected the sale of 6,250 February 75 puts in one print for $1.33 yesterday. Open interest in the strike was only 1,067 contracts before the trade occurred, showing that it is a new position.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section.)



SRCL rose 1.23 percent to $80.90 yesterday and is up 7 percent in the last three months. The medical waste-disposal service is scheduled to announce quarterly results after the close on Feb. 15.



Overall option volume in SRCL was 12 times greater than average yesterday.