Market News

Starbucks is trading lower after announcing that Howard Schultz is stepping down as CEO, but traders apparently believe that further declines will be limited.



OptionMonster's monitoring programs show that more than 5,000 December 55.50 puts were sold for $0.35 to $0.45 today. This represents new positions, as open interest in the strike was only 188 contracts before the session began.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)



SBUX is down 2.35 percent to $57.14 in morning trading but is up 11 percent in the last month. The coffee giant reported bullish results on Nov. 3 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers after the close on Jan. 26.