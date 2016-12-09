Market News

Small-caps have led other equity classes for months, and traders are looking for more gains in the iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund.



OptionMonster's market scanner shows that more than 38,000 February 150 calls were purchased for $0.45 to $0.50 today. This represents fresh buying, as open interest in the strike was only 594 contracts before the session began.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



IWM, which tracks the Russell 2000 small-cap index, is off 0.12 percent to $137.88 in afternoon trading but is up 16 percent in the last month. Overall option volume is about average in the fund so far today.



The index has outperformed the S&P 500, as shown in the screen shot of our proprietary ResearchLab market scanner below:



