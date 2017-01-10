Market News

RSS Feed

January 10, 2017  Tue 7:16 AM CT

Show of support in Procter & Gamble

OptionMonster Staff | 

PG

Traders apparently believe that downside potential is limited in Procter & Gamble.

Our market scanners show that 3,600 February 80 puts were sold for $0.62 to $0.72 yesterday. Volume surpassed open interest of 1,574 contracts, indicating that these are new positions.

Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and believe that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)

PG fell 0.84 percent to $85.03 yesterday and is down 5 percent in the last three months. The consumer-products giant reported bullish quarterly numbers on Oct. 25 and is expected to announce its next results in pre-market hours on Jan. 25.

News Archives
OptionsHouse

TRADING WEEKLY OPTIONS

The fastest money in the market VIEW FULL REPORT

Education & Strategy

Core Options Strategies to Keep It Simple: Protective Puts

by Todd Rich, December 21, 2016

This week we are wrapping up the "keep it simple" series where we discuss basic options trades and why you would implement each strategy.

More education articles »