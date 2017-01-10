Market News

Traders apparently believe that downside potential is limited in Procter & Gamble.



Our market scanners show that 3,600 February 80 puts were sold for $0.62 to $0.72 yesterday. Volume surpassed open interest of 1,574 contracts, indicating that these are new positions.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and believe that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)



PG fell 0.84 percent to $85.03 yesterday and is down 5 percent in the last three months. The consumer-products giant reported bullish quarterly numbers on Oct. 25 and is expected to announce its next results in pre-market hours on Jan. 25.