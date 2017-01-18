Market News

Morgan Stanley dropped yesterday despite exceeding quarterly expectations, but at least one trader apparently believes that further declines will be limited.
Our systems detected the sale of 2,500 July 37 puts in one print for $1.52 yesterday. Volume was more than 12 times the open interest in the strike, showing that this is a new position.
Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section.)
MS fell 3.79 percent to close at $42.15 yesterday, thought it surpassed earnings and revenue estimates in the morning. The financial firm is up 38 percent in the last three months.
Overall option volume was 3 times greater than average in MS yesterday..
Show of support for Morgan Stanley
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
