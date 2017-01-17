Market News

January 17, 2017  Tue 7:16 AM CT

Short-term trade is bullish on Tiffany

OptionMonster Staff | 

TIF

At least one investor is looking for more gains in Tiffany this week.

Our monitoring program shows that 2,000 January 81.50 calls were sold for $2.64 to $2.66 while 2,000 January 84 calls were purchased for $1.41 to $1.43 on Friday. Volume was below open interest in the lower strike, indicating that the trader is taking some money off the table while rolling a bullish position to a higher strike.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

TIF rose 1.7 percent to $81.92 on Friday and is up 10 percent in the last three months. The jewelry icon's last quarterly report on Nov. 29 was bullish, and its next earnings results expected before the market opens on March 16.

Overall option volume in the name was 3 times greater than average on Friday.

