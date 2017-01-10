Market News

RSS Feed

January 10, 2017  Tue 8:10 AM CT

Short-term play bets on Aetna upside

OptionMonster Staff | 

AET

A trader is looking for gains in Aetna in the next several days.

Our scanners detected the purchase of 6,000 January 135 calls for $0.83 and the sale of 6,000 January 137 calls for $0.58. This appears to be a bullish vertical spread.

This strategy is looking for AET to rally above $135 by expiration at the end of next week. The sale of the higher-strike contracts reduces the cost of the long calls but limits potential gains, as the trader will be obligated to sell shares if they rise above $137. (See our Education section)

AET fell 0.88 percent to $124.26 yesterday but is up 9 percent in the last three months. The health-care benefits provider reported bearish results on Oct. 27 and is scheduled to announce its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on Jan. 31.

News Archives
OptionsHouse

TRADING WEEKLY OPTIONS

The fastest money in the market VIEW FULL REPORT

Education & Strategy

Core Options Strategies to Keep It Simple: Protective Puts

by Todd Rich, December 21, 2016

This week we are wrapping up the "keep it simple" series where we discuss basic options trades and why you would implement each strategy.

More education articles »