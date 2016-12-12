Market News

Traders are looking for HP to rally this week.



OptionMonster's market scanner shows that 19,000 December 15 calls were purchased for $0.65 to $0.77 today. This represents fresh buying, as open interest in the strike was a mere 72 contracts before the session began.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



HPQ is up 0.5 percent to $15.73 in afternoon trading and has risen 9 percent in the last three months. The software company reported bearish results on Nov. 22 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers after the close on Feb. 22.



Overall option volume in HPQ is twice its daily average so far today. Calls outnumber puts by a bullish 11-to-1 ratio.